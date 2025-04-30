Tampa Bay Lightning playoff games bring boost to local businesses

TAMPA, Fla. — When Lightning strikes in Tampa, nearby businesses boom.

“To Tampa and to the businesses, I mean it's almost immeasurable,” said Hattricks part-owner David Mangione.

Hattricks is in the footprint of Amalie Arena.

So whether the Tampa Bay Lightning is home or away, Mangione knows fans will turn out to watch.

“We usually will have the pregame crowd, people that are going to the games come early, tables are kind of flowing in and out, and then as the game gets ready to start, we have a whole new group of fans come in to watch the game and support,” said Mangione.

Any big game or event means surrounding businesses will staff up and stock up to meet demand.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs only elevate the excitement.

"The longer they go in the playoffs, the better it is for everybody around,” said Mangione.

CEO of Vinik Sports Group Steve Griggs told ABC Action News in a statement:

"Playoffs bring a clear economic boost to our region. Each home game draws tens of thousands of visitors to our city, directly benefiting local businesses such as hotels, bars, restaurants, and retailers. That is what we do here. AMALIE Arena drives impact year-round through concerts, events, and games that support local jobs and businesses. We’re proud of the role we play in Tampa Bay’s ongoing growth and community spirit, and we’re grateful for Hillsborough County’s continued faith and investment in our shared success. Most of all, we thank our fans for making it all possible."

"Win or go home-type game, so it should be packed house tonight,” said Ed Bardelli, the General Manager at Irish 31 in Hyde Park.

Bardelli explained that the atmosphere around Lightning playoff games is electric.

As businesses reap the benefits of the team's success, Bolts fans pray playoff dreams stay alive.

"It's a big draw,” said Bardelli. “It's very important and very good that they can keep going and extend it as long as we can. Hopefully we're playing for the Cup."