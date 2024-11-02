Coco Wood Grill in Redington Shores welcomes back customers for the first time since Helene

REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. — A Pinellas County restaurant is back open after two back-to-back hurricanes forced the business to close in late September.

Coco Wood Grill in Redington Shores finally welcomed customers back on Friday, November 1.

"It's been 39 days since we've been closed. We had 28 employees that were out of work, it's emotional," said Chris Lazorcheck, owner of the Coco Wood Grill.

Lazorcheck said staff prepared for the hurricanes, but it was no match for mother nature.

Hurricane Helene pushed nearly 3 feet of water inside, ruining the appliances. The saltwater also destroyed the landscaping outside.

Hurricane Milton brought more damage with its strong winds. "Milton, we had a lot of wind damage, air conditioning units that were blown off."

Lazorcheck is ecstatic to welcome back customers and staff.

"I just hope that people that are over the bridge, they come back and support all beach communities, the small businesses," he said.

Nancy Bailey is visiting from Philadelphia and the restaurant has become a favorite spot.

"I'm so excited to see they're open and I'm thrilled because I was just devastated coming down to see what was happening, you don't even know how much this means to us," said Bailey.

Lazorcheck encourages people to return back to the beach communities. He said northerners typically start to visit the beaches by early November.

"It's actually very humbling to see all the damage, but it's brought the community together. You know, we have great neighbors."