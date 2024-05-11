Coast Guard made 5 rescues in less than 3 hours near Tampa Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A US Coast Guard (USCG) Station crew in St. Petersburg made five rescues within three hours on Saturday (May 11).
A distress call was made just after 11 a.m. from four men on a sinking 24-foot boat near Gandy Bridge. A crew recovered all four men from their partially-submerged boat, USCG says.
No injuries were reported from that rescue.
Crews were contacted again around 1 p.m. This time Pinellas County Sheriff's Office dispatch said a woman sustained a head injury while driving a watercraft near Shell Key.
The woman was rescued and taken to EMS at Fort De Soto Boat Ramp where she could receive medical care.
