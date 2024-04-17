Child was hit by a car while getting off school bus in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Police say a child was hit by a car after getting off of a school bus in Polk County.

According to Haines City Police Department, units from Polk County Sheriff's Office, Haines City Fire Department, and Polk County Fire Rescue were called to the intersection of Chandler Drive and US 17/92 around 4:16 p.m. The reports claimed that a child getting off a school bus was hit by a vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene and found that there were no major injuries. The child was transported to a local hospital and the driver of the vehicle was checked out as a precautionary measure.