Catholic Churches around Tampa Bay hold mass to pray, celebrate the life of Pope Francis

TAMPA, Fla. — The Vatican announced Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at 7:35 a.m. (CEST) on Monday, one day after Easter. He was 88.

Pope Francis was the first Latin American pontiff. Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after the announcement, which was read out by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

As people across the Tampa Bay area woke up to the news, local religious leaders shared when mass will take place today to celebrate, remember, and pray for Pope Francis.

Sacred Heart Church



509 N Florida Ave, Tampa

Mass will begin at 12:10 p.m.

Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle



5815 5th Ave N, St. Petersburg

Mass will begin at 11 a.m.

The church will also be open for the faithful to come in and pray

Religious leaders also reacted to the news of Pope Francis' passing.

Bishop Gregory Parkes of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg released a statement saying:

“Today, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the Father in heaven. During his 12-year pontificate, he taught us through word and example to share the joy of the Gospel, to go to the peripheries of society and the world to care for the poor and marginalized, and he taught us of the need to care for the environment. And most recently, he emphasized the need to be a synodal church that reaches out and values the contributions of many. In recent days and weeks, he endured his own personal suffering with patience, and never lost his desire to be present to the flock he was called to shepherd.”