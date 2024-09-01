Busch Gardens mourns the death of 37-year-old Gorilla named Jim

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Sunday that the 37-year-old male western lowland gorilla named Jim died after a rapid health decline.

According to a Facebook post, Jim was getting regular medical care as his health worsened.

The theme park described Jim as an "attentive father" and "protective of the troop."

The park continues to mourn the loss of Jim while focusing on the health and wellness of the rest of the animals.

This is the second death of a gorilla at Busch Gardens within the last month. On August 12, the park announced the death of 19-year-old female western lowland gorilla, Tinga, who also reportedly died after battling a short illness.

