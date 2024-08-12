19-year-old gorilla at Busch Gardens dies from illness

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A 19-year-old gorilla at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay died after dealing with a short illness, staff shared Monday morning.

In a social media post, Busch Gardens said the health of Tinga, a female western lowland gorilla, rapidly declined due to the illness. She was being closely monitored by a dedicated care team and veterinary staff during that time.

The post said Tinga was a guest favorite who loved to show off her climbing skills and playfulness with other members of the troop.

"While our hearts are broken by the loss of Tinga, the well-being of the rest of the troop is now our primary focus," staff said.

They added that the animal care staff is continuing to monitor the rest of the troop during the adjustment.