Bradenton woman can't get answers after apartment roof was destroyed, leaving bedroom exposed

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton woman says Hurricane Milton destroyed the roof of her bedroom and she cannot get any answers from her apartment complex.

Kimberly Alexandre has lived at an apartment in Bradenton for six years.

She said Hurricane Milton destroyed the roof of her bedroom on October 9.

"We were in the bed sleeping and I felt water on my face...I looked up and I see the roof was gone," said Alexandre.

She said her daughter came over to clean up most of the mess, but her bedroom is still exposed to the elements.

"Everything started falling down on us, all I asked them was to put up a tarp or something just to stop the rain from coming in or the birds from coming in, anything from coming in," she said.

Alexandre said she has called the office numerous times but cannot get any answers.

She said FEMA gave her a voucher to stay a hotel, but she says relocating her 72-year-old mother is too difficult.

"I told them I can't take my mother to a hotel because she needs a hospital bed," said Alexandre.

Alexandre said she doesn't understand why management cannot place a tarp on the roof until repairs can be made.

"It's unfair especially if I pay my rent, I never miss on my rent. I don't cause no problems here, but yet they make me suffer like I've done something."

ABC Action News tried reaching management at Bayshore and Venture Rentals. A woman who answered an office phone said management would give us a call, but we have not heard back.