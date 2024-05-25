Bear spotted hiding in tree in Town 'N Country neighborhood

TOWN 'N COUNTRY, Fla. — A bear was spotted in a tree in a Town 'N Country neighborhood Saturday, and it's causing quite a stir.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says that they are aware the bear is in the tree and are monitoring the situation.

Bears are more active this time of year, and the FWC wants to remind people to give bears plenty of space and to never feed or approach them.

The FWC says that if given enough space, bears will typically move along on their own.

The FWC wants to remind anyone who feels threatened by a bear or anyone who spots a sick, injured, or orphaned bear to call the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).