Local barbershop sends students off with fresh cut for new school year

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla — Kids of all ages lined up as early as 8 am to receive a free haircut from The Gentlemen's Quarters ahead of the new school year.

"Normally, it costs you about $40 to $50 for haircuts, so add that up and when you're buying school supplies at the same time, it's a big impact," says Renee Hurtt, who brought 2 of her kids and 3 of her grand kids for free haircuts, "And the whole community down here actually gives out school supplies on the same day so it's a big help."

The 8th annual Back-To-School bash along Main Street in Zephyrhills features a handful of different groups giving out free needed items, like backpacks and other school supplies.

"It all goes back to what the barbershop has created. They've kind of built and nurtured this process, and they've grown to the point of you never know who you're gonna see out here," says Main Street Director Antwon Gildon.

The price of haircuts for families can be challenging to afford.

Last year, The Gentlemen's Quarter gave at least 100 free haircuts, saving local families about $5,000.

"We wanna be able to do something to help other people to maybe ease anything that they might be, struggling with," says Carlie Bronson, an employee at The Gentlemen's Quarters.

Monday, August 11th is the first day of classes for most schools in Pasco County and surrounding areas.