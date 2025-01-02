As cases spread, Tampa Bay area doctors warn of norovirus symptoms

TAMPA, Fla. — You’ve heard it before: norovirus, sometimes called the stomach bug or stomach flu, catching families by surprise and making days miserable.

“It’s terrible because it starts with one person, and then slowly, everybody starts getting it, and you are so sick,” said Kara Harlow.

Harlow and her daughter know the worst of it.

“Actually, last year when she had it, we ended up in the hospital because she was so dehydrated. We like couldn’t keep enough fluids in her,” she said.

The CDC told ABC Action News this year that the number of reported norovirus outbreaks has exceeded the numbers that they’ve seen recently and in the years before the pandemic.

“At our AdventHealth Centra Cares, we have seen an increase in symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea,” said Dr. Timothy Hendrix, the Medical Director of AdventHealth Centra Care. “It started at the end of November and have been ramping up since then, so yes, we are seeing norovirus. That’s the most likely culprit.”

Dr. Hendrix said this virus spreads very easily from person to person.

“A fairly dramatic onset of vomiting and diarrhea. It just hits you out of nowhere. It’ll knock you out for a good couple of days,” said Hendrix. “Fortunately, if there’s anything good to say about this type of infection, it usually only lasts a couple of days.”

Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body aches, and you’ll want to watch for dehydration.

“I encourage patients to drink clear liquids. Water, sports drinks, Pedialyte. Those types of electrolyte fluids that can help to keep you hydrated,” Hendrix said. “That’s the key thing. At home, you can treat most of these symptoms just by staying hydrated. But if you’re unable to keep the fluids down, we do have prescription medications that can help calm the nausea, that can help stop the vomiting, so you can keep those liquids down, and then worst-case scenario is you might need IV fluids to rehyrdrate you.”

To help stay healthy, wash your hands regularly, clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces, and wash laundry in hot water. The CDC also said stay home when you’re sick for 48 hours after your symptoms stop.

“Of course, if you feel ill, don’t prepare meals for your family or friends if you’re not feeling well because this virus can be so easily transmitted in those meals,” said Hendrix.