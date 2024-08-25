American Integrity CEO Bob Ritchie talks insurance rate decreases

- ABC Action News Anchor Nadeen Yanes sat down with American Integrity's CEO Bob Ritchie.
- The company has filed a 6.9% decrease in premiums— the largest rate decrease filed by an insurance company this year. It will impact about 55,000 customers with the company's other 250,000 policyholders seeing no increases at all.
- An American Integrity customer said in an email after the interview that they've seen high increases in years past.
- Ritchie tells homeowners to be patient and that more decreases are on the way.
