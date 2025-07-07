4 Tampa Bay-area school districts improve grades: FDOE

TAMPA, Fla. — Three Tampa Bay-area counties jumped to a "B" rating, and Florida schools showed improvement overall from 2024, according to the state report.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Monday that 71% of schools earned an "A" or "B" grade for the 2024-25 school year. That is up from 64% of schools last year.

In the Tampa Bay-area, all schools either maintained the same grade from last year or improved by one grade level.

Citrus, Polk, Hardee and Highlands Counties all improved from a "C" rating to a "B" rating for the 2024-2025 school year.

Here are the grades for counties in the Tampa Bay-area for 2024-25:

Citrus: B

Desoto: C

Hardee: B

Hernando: B

Highlands: B

Hillsborough: B

Manatee: B

Pasco: B

Pinellas: A

Polk: B

Sarasota: A

The Florida Department of Education said schools are graded A, B, C, D, or F. Schools must test at least 95% of their students

