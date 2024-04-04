2 people injured in small plane crash in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — Two people suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed into a Hillsborough County yard on Thursday afternoon.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the plane crashed near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and Empire Drive in Brandon around 3:25 p.m.

Multiple 911 calls revealed that a plane was lying upside-down in a yard with the parachute deployed.

Both passengers were outside of the plane and walking around when officials arrived. They were later transported to a local trauma center in stable condition.