News to Know May 9

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Tampa Fire Rescue said they extinguished a fire at Might Quinns BBQ in Tampa on Thursday night. No injuries were reported.

News to Know

With FEMA in limbo, Floridians worry ahead of hurricane season: In a recent Truth Social post, President Trump said FEMA’s power needs to return to the states.

In a recent Truth Social post, President Trump said FEMA’s power needs to return to the states. Florida Democrats consider opening primaries amid effort to rebuild party power: As Florida Republicans grapple with internal tensions and legislative gridlock, state Democrats are quietly working to revive their struggling political brand — and that could include opening their primaries to independent voters.



As Florida Republicans grapple with internal tensions and legislative gridlock, state Democrats are quietly working to revive their struggling political brand — and that could include opening their primaries to independent voters. 88-year-old Florida woman paying double after solar panels break: When 88-year-old Barbara Kopp decided to install solar panels on her house, she thought she’d save money on her electric bill. Instead, she said she’s been paying double.

When 88-year-old Barbara Kopp decided to install solar panels on her house, she thought she’d save money on her electric bill. Instead, she said she’s been paying double. Pasco Mosquito Control launches new technique to combat spread of mosquito-borne illness: It is called theSterile Insect Technique. This technique will target the aedes aegypti mosquito, which is known to spread serious disease.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect mild and muggy temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.Partly cloudy skies throughout with some hitting near 90 degrees for highs.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Long-term car loans

More people are facing financial strain when they buy a car. A new study found that more people are taking on seven-year loans.

Susan Solves It: Long-term car loans

Things to Do this Friday, May 9

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.