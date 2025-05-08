88-year-old Florida woman paying double after solar panels break

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — When 88-year-old Barbara Kopp decided to install solar panels on her house, she thought she’d save money on her electric bill. Instead, she said she’s been paying double.

That’s because Kopp said she’s been paying for the solar panels and electricity, since her system hasn’t been working for months.

The system doesn't work, why should I be paying for it? Barbara Kopp

DOOR TO DOOR SALE

Kopp’s house in Sarasota County has a distinct feeling of stepping back in time. It could be the CD player and VCR, or the stand mixer in the kitchen, that Kopp said she received as a wedding present 53 years ago.

“I don’t have any internet,” Kopp added.

She said she wasn’t considering solar until a salesman for the company Sunnova knocked on her door last year.

“I said I’m not interested in buying any solar system,” she recalled. “Oh, you’re not buying it, it’s a lease. Well, I thought like a car, it’s a lease, you can have it for a while, and if you want it, fine, and if you don’t, fine.”

Kopp signed a contract for solar system where she’d pay $47,655.24 over 25 years, and her monthly payments would start at $99.94.

“I thought it would save money,” Kopp said.

SOLAR INSTALLED, ELECTRIC BILLS DIDN’T DROP

When the system was installed, instead of seeing her monthly electric bills drop, Kopp said she was still getting them, and they cost more than the solar panels. One month reached more than $140.

Kopp said she called Sunnova and requested service.

“Too many people I was in line, they would get to me when they could,” Kopp said. “So here we are, three months later.”

WHAT PROTECTIONS DO CUSTOMERS HAVE?

When customers sign a deal for a solar system, they need to pay close attention to the contract since that will dictate what rights they have, if any, if the system stops working.

“That fine print is basically going to make or break your case,” said Attorney Bryant Dunivan.

Dunivan is not working with Kopp, but he’s represented many solar customers.

“In Florida, if you sign a contract, you’re charged with having read it, that’s Florida law,” Dunivan explained. “If you’re being told this system is going to totally eliminate your electric bill and you’re not seeing those guarantees, that would be a red flag.”

Dunivan recommended checking the warranty section of the contract.

“There’s a lot of contracts that provide exhaustive warranties,” he said. “Other company contracts they won’t be there. They don’t have any warranty about workmanship or the life of the system.”

SHINING A LIGHT

When Susan Solves It reached out to Sunnova, a spokesperson turned down an interview and emailed a timeline of service history at Kopp’s house, which showed multiple times when the system didn’t work.

The spokesperson apologized, said Kopp would receive a credit, and her system was fixed.

“We deeply value Ms. Kopp as a customer and apologize for any service or systems issues she has faced. We’ve provided four, on-site service calls in an attempt to fix her system issues and are continuing to follow up to ensure her system is performing well and all her issues have been resolved. For her difficulties, we are providing Ms. Kopp with a service credit and appreciate her patience as we have worked through these technical issues.”





Kopp said she still has reservations.

“Who says it’s not going to happen off and on for the next 10 years?” Kopp added. “I’d just like to get out of this contract.”