Forecast: Toasty, muggy, and a shower chance east

TAMPA — Good Morning Tampa Bay!

It is Friday and we are waking up to mild and muggy temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Partly cloudy skies throughout with some hitting near 90 degrees for highs. Again, with the sea breeze, the potential for showers and storms east of I-75 is likely into the afternoon and evening.

Mother's Day weekend turns a little more gray with Saturday close to near 90 and Sunday a few degrees milder. Saturday looks more isolated early on with the best chance being east of I-75 into the afternoon and evening. Sunday looks closer to a 50% more widespread chance later on. Monday looks like it can be an all out washout with some stronger storms. Next week eventually dries on out with highs near normal.

I hope you all have a great weekend!