Tampa Fire extinguishes fire at Mighty Quinns BBQ

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue said they extinguished a fire at Might Quinns BBQ on Thursday night.
On May 8, around 9 p.m., TFR crews were on the scene working to contain the fire at the restaurant on Dale Mabry.
Officials said the fire was contained to the smoker portion of the prep area.
No injuries to firefighters, staff, or customers were reported.
