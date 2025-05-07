News to Know for May 7

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Catholic cardinals will sequester themselves Wednesday behind the Vatican's medieval walls for the start of a conclave to elect the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, a successor to Pope Francis who died in April at the age of 88.

News to Know

Neighbors at Tampa apartment complex share concern that water could get shut off: The letter from the City of Tampa statedthey haven’t received payment from the company responsible for payment of their utility account and have exhausted all attempts to fix the problem.

Mother and son to graduate St. Petersburg College together in same ceremony: Andrew High is earning his associate degree in graphic design at SPC's Clearwater campus. His mom, Demetria Coleman, will graduate alongside him, earning a bachelor's degree from SPC in human services.



Why one Ukrainian traded his gun for a camera: " I was on the front line, I need to make any support for our soldiers. For the global audience, and for Americans (it is) very important for me that the people need understanding what happened in Ukraine and true information," said filmmaker Serhiy Fomenko.

Condo building on Sand Key evacuated after construction crews found crack in pillar in parking garage: No structure collapse was found when first responders arrived, but officials were concerned about crack, which continued to grow, so they ordered the complete evacuation of the gulfside building.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a dry and comfortable start today with morning temperatures in the low 70s and 60s. We’ll see a few scattered clouds today with highs near 90. Expect more clouds in the afternoon with a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Wednesday, May 7

Armature Works Run Club: 5k along the Riverwalk, followed by great food and drinks

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Armature Works,1910 N. Ola Avenue Cost: Free and runners will get 10 percent off at BAR AW

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: 7:05 p.m. Where: George Steinbrenner Field in Tampa Cost: tickets start at $14

Amaze with Jamie Allan at the Straz

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: The Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa Cost: Tickets starting at $46



