Forecast: A few PM showers are possible today

Hot with a few PM showers today.

A dry and comfortable start today with morning temperatures in the low 70s and 60s. We’ll see a few sct’d clouds today with highs near 90. Expect more clouds in the afternoon with a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms. The rain may start a little closer to the coast today, potentially as far west as I-275 in Tampa. Any showers that develop this afternoon will track east.

That’s where most of the rain will be on Thursday, east of I-75, with heavier coverage likely out toward the east side of the state. Highs on Thursday return to near 90.

Friday we’ll see rain chances return, albeit a bit lower, at around 30%.

New data regarding the weekend is pointing to some shifts in the highest rain chances. As of now, rain coverage on Saturday and Sunday is looking lower. Highs both weekend days will be in the 80s. Low pressure will be developing just to our west so there may be periods of clouds this weekend too.

The heaviest rain with the next system may not move through until Monday or Monday night.

Have a great Wednesday!