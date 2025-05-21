News to Know for May 21

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
If the weather is any indicator, it's felt like summer has been here since the beginning of May. Unfortunately, (or fortunately, depending on your preference), temperatures will only continue to rise—we currently have highs in the 90s over the next few days. But the heat isn't the only thing you should watch. On Thursday, NOAA will announce its 2025 hurricane season outlook, giving us insight into this year's anticipated activity in the tropics. In 2024, we saw a busy season, with five hurricanes making landfall in the US. ABC Action News will have the latest on NOAA's announcement tomorrow afternoon, so keep checking in for more updates.
News to Know
- A man is arrested for attacking his ex-girlfriend: The St. Petersburg Police Department said Peter Guirguis, 27, attacked his ex in the parking lot of her apartment complex, leaving her hospitalized.
- Lake Wales takes first vote to approve 2,950-home development: Developing the 1,287-acre piece of land will help drastically change the rural city, but the impact of that change is the source of fierce debate.
- Florida braces for hurricane season amid budget standoff: Governor DeSantis' office says it isn’t sweating the double whammy of hurricane season and a potential state government shutdown.
- Wider sidewalks debut on Highlands Avenue: The Florida Department of Transportation saw how bad the sidewalks were on the Seminole Heights road and decided to act, just one step in a major improvement project.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says heat and dry weather continue, as we start the day warm along the coast with temperatures in the 70s. Away from the water, we'll see some upper 60s and low 70s.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
Banks earned nearly $3.5 billion from overdraft fees last year, but a federal effort to limit these charges is facing significant challenges. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to avoid overdraft fees and manage your bank account effectively.
Things to Do this Wednesday, May 21
- Sip on some wine while crafting fabulous personalized wine charms at Armature Works.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa
- Cost: $35
- Bring your friends to Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen for a midweek mix of trivia, tasty bites, and cold brews.
- When: 7 p.m..
- Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Stroll through the Madeira Beach Wednesday Market for fresh finds, artisan goodies, and live music by the shore.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 15022 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach
- Cost: Free
