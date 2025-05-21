News to Know for May 21

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

If the weather is any indicator, it's felt like summer has been here since the beginning of May. Unfortunately, (or fortunately, depending on your preference), temperatures will only continue to rise—we currently have highs in the 90s over the next few days. But the heat isn't the only thing you should watch. On Thursday, NOAA will announce its 2025 hurricane season outlook, giving us insight into this year's anticipated activity in the tropics. In 2024, we saw a busy season, with five hurricanes making landfall in the US. ABC Action News will have the latest on NOAA's announcement tomorrow afternoon, so keep checking in for more updates.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says heat and dry weather continue, as we start the day warm along the coast with temperatures in the 70s. Away from the water, we'll see some upper 60s and low 70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Banks earned nearly $3.5 billion from overdraft fees last year, but a federal effort to limit these charges is facing significant challenges. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to avoid overdraft fees and manage your bank account effectively.

Susan Solves It: Overdraft Fee Fight

Things to Do this Wednesday, May 21

Sip on some wine while crafting fabulous personalized wine charms at Armature Works.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: $35

Bring your friends to Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen for a midweek mix of trivia, tasty bites, and cold brews.

When: 7 p.m.. Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa Cost: Free

Stroll through the Madeira Beach Wednesday Market for fresh finds, artisan goodies, and live music by the shore.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 15022 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.