Lake Wales leaders take first vote to approve large 2,950 home development

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — There’s one thing everyone agrees on. Developing a 1,287-acre piece of land on the western edge of Lake Wales will help drastically change the rural city.

However, the impact of that change is the source of fierce debate.

Some believe the transformation will improve the rural city. Others believe it will hurt it.

Both schools of thought were present at a Tuesday night meeting of the Lake Wales City Commission, as commissioners considered the plan for the land, which is located just west of current city limits on the south side of State Road 60.

A development team wants to transform the land, which is currently used for agriculture, into a project called Stoneridge. The development will include 2,900 homes, space for shops and restaurants, and industrial space for future job-providers.

The proposal would see the land annexed into the City of Lake Wales. The development could house close to 8,000 people.

“There are a lot of concerns,” said Catherine Price.

People like Price feel the development will transform the city for the worse with the potential for less wildlife habitat, a bigger strain on the city’s limited water supply, and more traffic.

“We do not have good roads for handling the kind of traffic we’re seeing in our town right now,” Price said.

However, others see the development as the next step toward transforming Lake Wales from a bedroom community for bigger cities like Lakeland or Orlando into something more substantial. They say the development will also bring the city better-paying jobs.

“The most important economic development strategy is a good housing strategy,” said Shelton Rice, an attorney for the development team “Industry needs access to employees. Employees need access to desirable affordable housing.”

In the Tuesday meeting, the latter school of thought prevailed. Commissioners approved the annexation and master plan in two 4-to-1 votes.

The proposal will need a second reading at a future meeting to become official.