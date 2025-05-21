Watch Now
Forecast: Staying hot and humid with no rain

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny, highs in the 90s.
Greg 5/21
Posted
and last updated

Heat and dry weather continues.

We'll start the day warm along the coast with temperatures in the 70s. Away from the water we'll see some upper 60s and low 70s. A bit a patchy fog is possible. Look for sunny skies this afternoon and no rain. Highs will stay in the 80s near the coast and the low to mid-90s farther east.

We'll change things up a little on Thursday as a weak front moves through. This front is unlikely to bring a temperature change but it will increase our cloud cover on Thursday and also bring in a few sct'd showers. The showers are most likely in the first half of the day along and north of I-4. They will shift south of I-4 during the afternoon. Coverage only looks to be about 30-40%.

The rain will be done by Thursday evening and Friday and Saturday are looking hot and dry. Any pop-up storms those days will be to our south.

By Sunday the moisture will move back north and there will be a chance of a few isolated PM pop-ups Sunday and Monday afternoon.

Have a great Wednesday!

