News to Know for May 2

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Have you heard of an unemployment overpayment? If you haven't, don't worry—neither had hundreds of other Floridians. In fact, it took winning the lottery for many of them to find out the hard way, when they were told they couldn't collect their money because they had been overpaid in unemployment. I-Team Investigator Kylie McGivern dove into the issue to help those impacted collect their prizes. If this story sounds like deja vu to you, fill out the form at the bottom of this link to contact Kylie.

News to Know

Anti-Trump protesters rally in Pinellas County: On the first day of May, protesters in Dunedin declared Mayday, a signal of the distress they’re feeling a hundred days into President Donald Trump’s second term.

On the first day of May, protesters in Dunedin declared Mayday, a signal of the distress they’re feeling a hundred days into President Donald Trump’s second term. An elderly victim is scammed out of nearly $1 million: Otiz Swinton Jr. was arrested in connection with a romance scam that took over $800,000 from a 92-year-old man.



Otiz Swinton Jr. was arrested in connection with a romance scam that took over $800,000 from a 92-year-old man. The Florida Forest Service is battling more fires: Fire crews are working diligently across Polk County to keep fires from spreading amid a county-wide burn ban.

Fire crews are working diligently across Polk County to keep fires from spreading amid a county-wide burn ban. Busch Gardens unveils $40 million upgrades: Wild Oasis, its latest addition, will feature an array of exotic animals, including capybaras, giant anteaters and squirrel monkeys.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Jason Adams says to expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, while rain chances remain low.

Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Jason Adams:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams on Friday, May 2, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Beginning May 7, US travelers will need a Real ID to pass through TSA for domestic flights, a requirement designed to enhance security following the 9/11 attacks. Many travelers remain unprepared, with a substantial number still lacking compliant IDs, which could lead to complications at the airport. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on how to obtain a Real ID, what alternative forms of identification to bring if you don't have one, and how to ensure a smooth experience at the airport.

Susan Solves It: Real ID Required

Things to Do this Friday, May 2

Soar through the skies on a thrilling sunset zip-line adventure that’ll leave you buzzing with excitement.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 423 Lafayette Boulevard, Oldsmar Cost: $79

Delight your taste buds and groove to live tunes at the Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: Free with park admission

Stroll through a vibrant night market in Gulfport filled with local artisans, delicious eats, and live music.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 3007 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.