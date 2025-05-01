POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews are working diligently across Polk County to keep fires from spreading amid a county-wide burn ban.

Johnny Carter has been running Carter’s BBQ and Soul Food on State Road 60 in Mulberry for more than two decades.

“Normally, we would be getting a little rain this time of year, and we’re not getting that,” said Carter.

WATCH: Florida Forest Service battling more fires as experts predict extended dry season

Dry season raises wildfire threat

With all the BBQ being cooked in the smokehouse outside, Carter isn’t taking any chances in these arid weather conditions.

“We just make sure that our fire extinguishers and all that stuff is topnotch and checked daily,” Carter said.

Thursday the Florida Forest Service responded to a wildfire a few miles away from Carter’s business, on Bonnie Mine Road near State Road 60. The 15-acre fire is just the latest to spark, as dangerously dry conditions continue in Polk County.

“We’ve had some windy days, gusty days and that dries out the ground very quickly. It takes just a matter of moments for a small fire to get out of hand,” said Todd Chlanda, Wildfire Mitigation Specialist with Florida Forest Service.

Experts expect drought-like conditions through June. Chlanda advises avoiding outdoor activities like grilling and welding which can cause sparks. Even your vehicle can ignite a brush fire.

“If they stop in tall grass, their car can catch the grass on fire. The catalytic converter and muffler underneath is hot enough that it can ignite that grass and the person doesn’t know it,” Chlanda said.

With an ongoing burn ban in effect in Polk County, people are not allowed to burn trash or debris, use campfires, or ignite fireworks, among other prohibited activities.