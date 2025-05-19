News to Know for May 19

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Are you planning a Memorial Day getaway? You may want to brace yourself for traffic and lines at the airport. Americans are expected to travel in record numbers over the long weekend, even as economic and technical worries rattle the U.S. travel industry. And if you're headed to Disney World or Universal, you'll want to prepare for more than just the heat: Orlando topped AAA's list of most popular domestic destinations. That, coupled with the grand opening of Universal's Epic Universe on Thursday, will mean lots of crowds.

News to Know

Officials arrest two men for racing on I-4: Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol said the cars were racing at speeds nearing 130 mph.

Tariffs may mean Walmart shoppers pay more: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged that the largest U.S. retailer may pass along some of the costs from President Donald Trump's tariffs to its shoppers through higher prices.



Two are dead after a Mexican tall ship strikes the Brooklyn Bridge: The collision caused the ship to snap its three masts and left two crew members dead and some dangling from harnesses high in the air,waiting for help.

A man is hospitalized after getting hit by a car in Tampa: According to an early investigation, the man ran into the vehicle's path while he attempted to cross the street.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Shay Ryan says there will be plenty of sunshine, fair weather clouds, and a near-zero chance of rain today. Watch out for that humidity, though, which will keep it feeling steamy all day.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report reveals that U.S. service members incur higher costs and financial risks when securing auto loans than civilian borrowers, primarily due to elevated interest rates and down payment differences. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how service members can navigate auto loans and potentially save money.

Daly Discoveries: Explore Boca Ciega Bay

Explore Boca Ciega Bay with Captain Greg Ingram of Sea-N-Things Boat Trips.You'll see dolphins and explore sandbars like never before.

Things to Do this Monday, May 19

Get creative and unleash your inner artist while crafting unique ceramic jewelry.

When: 1 p.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $134

Join in for an outdoor workout featuring dynamic strength and conditioning intervals designed for all skill levels.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Dive into the magical world of "The Wiz," a vibrant reimagining of "The Wizard of Oz" set in New York City.

When: 4:15 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: $12



