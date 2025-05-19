BOCA CIEGA BAY, Fla. — Captain Greg Ingram is running across a vast, beautiful sandbar in Boca Ciega Bay.

"Woo! Look at this!" he says, reaching down and picking up a very large shell. "Oh yeah!"

WATCH: Explore Boca Ciega Bay with Captain Greg Ingram of Sea-N-Things Boat Trips

Explore Boca Ciega Bay with Captain Greg Ingram of Sea-N-Things Boat Trips

To Greg, the man behind the popular Sea-N-Things Boat Trips, this discovery is more than just a "very large shell."

In fact, every shell he finds on his popular sandbar excursions has a story.

And this local legend tells those stories to visitors from all over the world.

"This is a beautiful lightning whelk — state shell of Texas," he say,s holding up his sandbar find. "This is the only conch-style shell in the entire Caribbean with the opening on the left-hand side."

Yes, he knows a lot about shells.

Like, a lot a lot.

Captain Greg is a shell whisperer, lord of the shells. He's also very good at chasing sunsets, finding dolphins, and explaining local history.

The Louisiana native offers tours of Boca Ciega Bay, the most popular of which is a 2-hour adventure that includes cruising the dolphin-filled waters and exploring sandbars at low tide.

Along the way, he educates his guests on conservation and environmental care.

"Without that, we wouldn't have these beautiful sandbars and these critters in the sand," he says.

For more on Sea-N-Things Boat Trips, go here.

For more Daly Discoveries, follow Sean at @seandalytv.