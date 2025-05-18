Man suffers life-threatening injuries after hit by car in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — UPDATE: ALL LANES HAVE REOPENED

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries on Sunday after he was hit by a car in Tampa, authorities said.

Tampa Police Department officers were on scene at the intersection of Kennedy Boulevard and Lois Ave.

According to an early investigation, an adult male ran into the vehicle's path of while he attempted to cross the street.

He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Westbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard are closed at Lois Ave.

This remains an active investigation.

Updates will be provided as they become available, police officials said.