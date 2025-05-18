Watch Now
2 men arrested for racing at 130 mph on I-4, cars impounded by FHP

Florida Highway Patrol
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) intercepted two cars engaged in a high-speed race on I-4 after being alerted by the Tampa Police Department's Aviation Unit.

Troopers say the two cars were racing at speeds nearing 130 mph. FHP troopers responded to the area and arrested the drivers from Polk County.

Their cars were impounded for 30 days.


