2 men arrested for racing at 130 mph on I-4, cars impounded by FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) intercepted two cars engaged in a high-speed race on I-4 after being alerted by the Tampa Police Department's Aviation Unit.
Troopers say the two cars were racing at speeds nearing 130 mph. FHP troopers responded to the area and arrested the drivers from Polk County.
Their cars were impounded for 30 days.
"Putting children in jail is not justice to me"
Nathaniel Jones Jr. died in a car crash that resulted from a drug deal gone wrong. Now, his mother is speaking out, calling for change to prevent gun violence.
"Putting children in jail is not justice to me," mom of Lakeland car crash victim on e-bike speaks out