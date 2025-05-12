News to Know for May 12

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

May is Haitian Heritage Month, and an event to observe and honor was emceed by one of our very own. ABC Action News reporter Rebecca Petit headed to the Haitian Flag Day Cinema Celebration at the Tampa Theatre this weekend, where there was a community resource exhibition and a screening of the film "Mountains," directed by Monica Sorelle. Her feature debut is a "multigenerational drama that deftly explores the relationships between immigrants and their children, the looming threat of gentrification, and the pursuit of the American dream." There was also an awards ceremony, which recognized people from the Haitian community who are making significant impacts in the Tampa Bay area. If you missed out this weekend, there are still plenty of other events this month to celebrate, including Tampa Bay Haitian Flag Day at Al Lopez Park on May 18.

News to Know

The Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs: Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for his fifth career playoff shutout, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored, and the Panthers topped the Maple Leafs 2-0 in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

US businesses feel the impact of a drop in Canadian tourism: Last week, President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met at the White House to try to simmer down tensions between the neighboring countries related to ongoing trade disputes.



Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine and Gaza: This was the pope's first Sunday noon blessing as pontiff, featuring some symbolic gestures suggesting a message of unity in a polarized Catholic Church.

A Miami Hurricanes football player is involved in a fatal Largo crash: Police said Adarius Hayes, a linebacker for the Hurricanes, crashed into a Kia Soul on Saturday, leaving two young boys dead and sending several people to the hospital.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says it's wet and gray this morning, with showers and thunderstorms continuing throughout as our cold front sweeps on through. At times, multiple inches of rain could lead to isolated flash flooding.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake 6am weather hit

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The US Department of Transportation is investigating how major airlines handle passenger privacy and personal information. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on protecting your personal information when flying with major airlines.

Susan Solves It: Airlines Privacy Review

Mad Mama Bakes: A UK transplant's dessert dream in St. Pete

Mad Mama Bakes is the delicious dessert vision of a UK transplant in St. Pete. Caroline Madley's small-batch brownies are an online hit.

Mad Mama Bakes is the delicious dessert vision of a UK transplant in St. Pete

Things to Do this Monday, May 12

Get hands-on and unleash your creativity at a ceramic jewelry-making workshop.

When: 1 p.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $134

Jump into a high-energy circuit training session and sweat it out with Body Fit Tampa.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Dive into a captivating exploration of Lilly's inspiring journey and artistry in a theater performance.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12



