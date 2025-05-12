Forecast: Rainy & wet Monday

TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay. It is wet and gray with showers and thunderstorms continuing throughout as our cold front sweeps on through. At times multiple inches of rain could lead to isolated flash flooding. Remember, don't drive through flooded roads. Showers should start to taper off early Tuesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday struggle in the mid-80s. Wednesday into the weekend reminds us we are back in dry season. Mostly sunny skies near 90 degrees prevail.

I hope you all have a great day!