News to Know for May 1

Last night was brutal. A goal and three assists from Eetu Luostarinen led the Florida Panthers to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, meaning our beloved team is officially out of the playoffs. While we may not bring the Stanley Cup home to the Bay, maybe there's at least hope to bring it home to the state. Next up, the Panthers will play the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

Meteorologist Ally Blake says things are fairly quiet across the Bay and inland, with temperatures in the 60s. Sunshine continues with a few fair-weather cirrus clouds in the mid to upper 80s.

Ally Blake's Thursday Morning Forecast

Paying off a car loan early can save you money, but may lead to unexpected costs. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on understanding your loan terms and considering refinancing to optimize your repayment strategy.

Susan Solves It: Car Loan Payoff

Grab your mat and get ready to stretch your way to serenity with Pilates in the Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa Cost: Free

Show off your dance moves at Line Dancing in the Backyard.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City Cost: Free

Experience the immersive “Dark Side of the Moon” show at The Dalí Dome.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1 Dali Boulevard, St. Pete Cost: $25



