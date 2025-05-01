News to Know for May 1

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Last night was brutal. A goal and three assists from Eetu Luostarinen led the Florida Panthers to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, meaning our beloved team is officially out of the playoffs. While we may not bring the Stanley Cup home to the Bay, maybe there's at least hope to bring it home to the state. Next up, the Panthers will play the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.
News to Know
- Pasco deputies investigate a dog's death: Jesse Stanaszek’s dog, Chase, escaped from their backyard and ended up a few blocks away, where witnesses say the dog was intentionally hit and killed by a driver.
- The Florida attorney general seeks to enforce a new law: The state law would make it a misdemeanor for people in the U.S. illegally to enter Florida by eluding immigration officials.
- A man is arrested for impersonating a federal agent: Hillsborough deputies said Glenn Ross activated his red and blue emergency lights, claimed he was a federal agent, then displayed a fraudulent TSA badge.
- Florida lawmakers advance a condo reform bill: Officials said the bill will enhance oversight, accountability, and transparency, while providing flexibility that ensures critical repairs are made.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Ally Blake says things are fairly quiet across the Bay and inland, with temperatures in the 60s. Sunshine continues with a few fair-weather cirrus clouds in the mid to upper 80s.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:
Susan Solves It
Paying off a car loan early can save you money, but may lead to unexpected costs. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on understanding your loan terms and considering refinancing to optimize your repayment strategy.
Things to Do this Thursday, May 1
- Grab your mat and get ready to stretch your way to serenity with Pilates in the Park.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Show off your dance moves at Line Dancing in the Backyard.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
- Cost: Free
- Experience the immersive “Dark Side of the Moon” show at The Dalí Dome.
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 1 Dali Boulevard, St. Pete
- Cost: $25
