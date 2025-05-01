Forecast: Another sunny day near 90

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay. It is the first of May and things are fairly quiet across the bay and inland with temps in the 60s. Sunshine continues with a few fair weather cirrus clouds in the mid to upper 80s. Friday looks almost the same with some thicker clouds in the afternoon/evening. The weekend brings back rain chances... no all out washouts, but some late showers and thunderstorms are possible. The better chance is Sunday into Monday of seeing any rain as temps fall slightly. The middle of next week looks warm and dry for now.

I hope you all have a great day!