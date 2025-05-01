Florida lawmakers advance condo reform bill

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are moving forward with condo reform through the "Condominium and Cooperative Associations' Bill," which is now heading to the governor's desk.

This bill has key provisions, including rules for community association managers, milestone inspections, insurance, annual financial statements, reserves, condo association meetings, and reporting requirements.

Florida lawmakers say the bill enhances oversight, accountability, and transparency, while providing flexibility that ensures critical repairs and maintenance are made.