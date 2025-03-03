Watch Now
NewsGood Morning Tampa Bay

Actions

News to Know for March 3

Posted
and last updated
march3.png
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
march3.png

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

After years of struggling to purchase a house, home buyers hitting the market now may be in for a pleasant surprise. Gas prices in Florida give your wallet a reprieve. Plus, the 97th Annual Academy Awards were handed out late Sunday night, who took home the coveted trophy?

News to Know for March 3

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says it will be a bit chilly when you head out to work Monday morning, but a warm and sunny day is ahead with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s by Monday afternoon. Looking ahead, rain is in the forecast on Wednesday.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, March 3, 2025

Patient No More: Woman denied health insurance coverage

A health insurance company approved a treatment to help a woman from going blind from thyroid eye disease, but the payments were denied and she was left with a nearly $400,000 bill.

Denied treatment for eye disease

Here are some of the events happening at the Strawberry Festival on Monday

  • Grand Parade
    • When: 1 p.m.
    • Where: Downtown Plant City
    • Cost: Free
  • Lamb Jumping Contest
    • When: 3 p.m.
    • Where: Paterson Co. Livestock Arena
    • Cost: included with admission to Strawberry Festival
  • Boyz II Men
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: Wish Farms Stage: Florida Strawberry Festival
    • Cost: $55

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska heads to Weedon Island, which has a rich history that dates back more than 12,000 years. During that time, it was home to Indigenous populations, a movie studio, an airport, a safe haven for bootleggers during prohibition, and so much more. Today, the preserve protects this wide diversity of natural and cultural resources for current and future generations.

Florida's Prehistoric People Revealed: A tour of Weedon Island Preserve

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo