After years of struggling to purchase a house, home buyers hitting the market now may be in for a pleasant surprise. Gas prices in Florida give your wallet a reprieve. Plus, the 97th Annual Academy Awards were handed out late Sunday night, who took home the coveted trophy?

News to Know for March 3

Florida man charged after police find nearly 4 pounds of meth in his vehicle — A Haines City man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after police said they found nearly four pounds of meth in his vehicle.

Complete list of winners at the 97th Academy Awards — The stars were out in Los Angeles as Hollywood honored the top films of the year at the 97th annual Academy Awards. Find out who took home the Oscar here.



The housing market has shifted in favor of buyers — depending on where you live — Americans looking to purchase a home in certain US cities might be pleasantly surprised to find the tide is shifting their way this spring after years of challenging affordability.

Gas prices across Florida post small decline over the last week — Gas prices in Florida declined by $0.03 per gallon over the last week, giving drivers a slight reprieve.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says it will be a bit chilly when you head out to work Monday morning, but a warm and sunny day is ahead with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s by Monday afternoon. Looking ahead, rain is in the forecast on Wednesday.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, March 3, 2025

Patient No More: Woman denied health insurance coverage

A health insurance company approved a treatment to help a woman from going blind from thyroid eye disease, but the payments were denied and she was left with a nearly $400,000 bill.

Denied treatment for eye disease

Here are some of the events happening at the Strawberry Festival on Monday

Grand Parade

When: 1 p.m. Where: Downtown Plant City Cost: Free

Lamb Jumping Contest

When: 3 p.m. Where: Paterson Co. Livestock Arena Cost: included with admission to Strawberry Festival

Boyz II Men

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Wish Farms Stage: Florida Strawberry Festival Cost: $55



