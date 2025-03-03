Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Gas prices across Florida post small decline over the last week

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida declined by $0.03 per gallon over the last week, giving drivers a slight reprieve.

Monday, a gallon of gasoline was averaging $3.07 across the state, AAA reported. The most expensive gas was in the West Palm Beach area with prices topping $3.20 a gallon. The cheapest gas was in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach with a gallon costing $2.82.

Gas prices have stayed steady over the past month, averaging around $3.06 per gallon. The prices are down more than a quarter since the same time in 2024.

Prices in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area averaged $3.12 a gallon, a decline of about $0.01 per gallon. Prices in Tampa were down $0.22 compared to 2024.

ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska heads to Weedon Island, which has a rich history that dates back more than 12,000 years. During that time, it was home to Indigenous populations, a movie studio, an airport, a safe haven for bootleggers during prohibition, and so much more. Today, the preserve protects this wide diversity of natural and cultural resources for current and future generations.

Florida's Prehistoric People Revealed: A tour of Weedon Island Preserve

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.