Gas prices across Florida post small decline over the last week

TAMPA, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida declined by $0.03 per gallon over the last week, giving drivers a slight reprieve.

Monday, a gallon of gasoline was averaging $3.07 across the state, AAA reported. The most expensive gas was in the West Palm Beach area with prices topping $3.20 a gallon. The cheapest gas was in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach with a gallon costing $2.82.

Gas prices have stayed steady over the past month, averaging around $3.06 per gallon. The prices are down more than a quarter since the same time in 2024.

Prices in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area averaged $3.12 a gallon, a decline of about $0.01 per gallon. Prices in Tampa were down $0.22 compared to 2024.