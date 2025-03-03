Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Haines City man charged after police said they found nearly 4 pounds of meth in his vehicle

Haines City man charged after police said they found nearly 4 pounds of meth in his vehicle
Haines City PD
Haines City man charged after police said they found nearly 4 pounds of meth in his vehicle
Posted

HAINES CITY, Fla — A Haines City man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after police said they found nearly four pounds of meth in his vehicle.

A Haines City Police (HCPD) officer noticed a driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck run a stop sign at Dr Martin L. King Jr. Way and Citrus Avenue Saturday evening around 10:30 p.m.

The officer then attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver sped away and drove into a person's front yard at Avenue B, crashing into a fence and a parked vehicle, HCPD said.

Man crashed vehicle into fence

The suspect, identified as Willie Gene Pierce, 43, then got out of the wrecked truck and continued to run from police. HCPD said they were able to chase down Pierce after he jumped a fence, tased him and arrested him.

When officers searched Pierce's truck, they found nearly four pounds of methamphetamine, 15 grams of cannabis, and almost $24,000 in cash.
HCPD said Pierce was charged with multiple felonies, including trafficking methamphetamine.

ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska heads to Weedon Island, which has a rich history that dates back more than 12,000 years. During that time, it was home to Indigenous populations, a movie studio, an airport, a safe haven for bootleggers during prohibition, and so much more. Today, the preserve protects this wide diversity of natural and cultural resources for current and future generations.

Florida's Prehistoric People Revealed: A tour of Weedon Island Preserve

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.