Haines City man charged after police said they found nearly 4 pounds of meth in his vehicle

HAINES CITY, Fla — A Haines City man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after police said they found nearly four pounds of meth in his vehicle.

A Haines City Police (HCPD) officer noticed a driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck run a stop sign at Dr Martin L. King Jr. Way and Citrus Avenue Saturday evening around 10:30 p.m.

The officer then attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver sped away and drove into a person's front yard at Avenue B, crashing into a fence and a parked vehicle, HCPD said.

Haines City Police Department

The suspect, identified as Willie Gene Pierce, 43, then got out of the wrecked truck and continued to run from police. HCPD said they were able to chase down Pierce after he jumped a fence, tased him and arrested him.

When officers searched Pierce's truck, they found nearly four pounds of methamphetamine, 15 grams of cannabis, and almost $24,000 in cash.

HCPD said Pierce was charged with multiple felonies, including trafficking methamphetamine.