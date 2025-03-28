News to Know for March 28

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's finally here! While other MLB teams across the country got their start on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Rays will officially kick off their own Opening Day as they take on the Colorado Rockies on Friday. According to the MLB, the team was given an extra day to prepare after last year's hurricanes. Dozens of staff members were racing the clock on Wednesday to re-brand Steinbrenner Field before the season opener. The road to recovery hasn't been easy, but it looks like we're nearly there. Let's show some love to our hometown team.

News to Know

A St. Pete woman is still fighting a major bill: A 92-year-old woman in a nursing home is being told she owes the city more than $10,000 for a water bill on a vacant home that has no detected leaks, and now it could be sent to a collection agency.

USF researchers identify viruses in red tide blooms: This can help researchers forecast the development of blooms and better understand environmental factors that can cause blooms to end.

A teacher is saved after she collapses in the classroom: HCSO's Master Deputy Pedro Colon arrived at Strawberry Crest High School and realized the teacher was not breathing and had no pulse.

A cupcake duo navigates the egg crisis: For the mom-and-daughter business owners at Mmmm Delicious Cupcakes in New Port Richey, the hunt for eggs is a full-time job—if they can find any eggs.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a mild morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and a few clouds. Later on, highs will surge back into the mid-80s with tons of sun. We also have a Red Flag Warning up for Tampa Bay: low humidity and gusty winds set up the perfect ingredients for fire danger across the Gulf Coast, so avoid any burning.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

Scammers are taking advantage of stores filing bankruptcy or going out of business to set up fake websites with closeout sales. A viewer reached out to us concerned she bought things from one of those sites and didn't know if it was the real deal, so we looked into it.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Fake Going Out of Business Websites

Things to Do this Friday, March 28

Find local and handmade goods at the Dunedin Downtown Market.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin Cost: Free

Take a stroll on the Tampa Riverwalk.

When: All Day Where: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Learn about the history of St. Pete and Florida at the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 335 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg Cost: $15



