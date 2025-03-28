Forecast: Warm highs and a red flag warning

TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! It is a mild morning with temps in the 50s and 60s with a few clouds. Highs surge back into the mid-80s with tons of sun. We do have a Red Flag Warning up for Tampa Bay. Low humidity and gusty winds set up the perfect ingredients for fire danger across the gulf coast, please avoid any burning. The weekend looks 50/50. Saturday is dry and sunny for 3/4 of the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms bubble up mainly inland after 5 PM. Sunday looks stormy & milder in the low 80s. Our could front stalls out over us Monday. Most of us stay dry into next week with very warm air near 90 degrees. Low rain chances could pop up each day.

I hope you all have a great day and go Rays!