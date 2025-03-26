Watch Now
News to Know for March 26

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Six months ago today, Hurricane Helene touched down in Florida's Big Bend, changing the lives of many forever. Some people are still trying to recover to this day, while multiple counties are looking to change for the better. On Tuesday night, Pasco County held a meeting to hear from residents who flooded during both Hurricane Helene and Milton while officials update their Stormwater Master Plan. Meanwhile, in Tampa, the city is getting ready to launch a new homeowner disaster assistance program. The 2025 Hurricane Season may be drawing closer, but there's still ample time to prepare.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a mild morning with some patchy fog overhead, but it should fizzle out by mid-morning with highs in the mid-80s. Abundant sunshine will also continue until the weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

Standing desks are being sold, and many places tout their health benefits. But new research found that they could cause health problems.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Standing Desks

Things to Do this Wednesday, March 26

  • Catch a showing of the 1977 classic "Saturday Night Fever" at the Tampa Theatre.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
    • Cost: $10
  • Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch
    • Cost: Free
  • Put your knowledge to the test with trivia and music bingo night at Yuengling Draft Haus.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 11109 N. 30th Street, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

