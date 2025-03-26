News to Know for March 26

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Six months ago today, Hurricane Helene touched down in Florida's Big Bend, changing the lives of many forever. Some people are still trying to recover to this day, while multiple counties are looking to change for the better. On Tuesday night, Pasco County held a meeting to hear from residents who flooded during both Hurricane Helene and Milton while officials update their Stormwater Master Plan. Meanwhile, in Tampa, the city is getting ready to launch a new homeowner disaster assistance program. The 2025 Hurricane Season may be drawing closer, but there's still ample time to prepare.

Florida Republicans revisit a controversial bill: The plan would drastically change labor laws for certain teenagers, but critics argue that the proposal would harm vulnerable young workers.

While property taxes are the biggest source of revenue for local governments, Gov. DeSantis proposed raising tourist taxes to compensate.



. While property taxes are the biggest source of revenue for local governments, Gov. DeSantis proposed raising tourist taxes to compensate. Drivers check out the new Howard Frankland Bridge: After five years of construction, it's something people all over the Tampa Bay Area have been waiting for.

After five years of construction, it's something people all over the Tampa Bay Area have been waiting for. A nonprofit wants to change the income threshold: The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County is asking lawmakers for a few changes to help working families in the Tampa Bay area afford childcare.

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a mild morning with some patchy fog overhead, but it should fizzle out by mid-morning with highs in the mid-80s. Abundant sunshine will also continue until the weekend.

Standing desks are being sold, and many places tout their health benefits. But new research found that they could cause health problems.

Catch a showing of the 1977 classic "Saturday Night Fever" at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: $10

Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch Cost: Free

Put your knowledge to the test with trivia and music bingo night at Yuengling Draft Haus.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11109 N. 30th Street, Tampa Cost: Free



