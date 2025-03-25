Florida Republicans revisit controversial bill to ease child labor protections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It’s back. Florida Republicans are once again considering a plan to drastically change labor laws for certain teenagers, framing it as a matter of parental rights. However, critics argue that the proposal would harm vulnerable young workers.

The bill was introduced last session but was significantly scaled back from its original version. In a familiar move in Tallahassee, Republicans are reviving the proposal — and so are the opponents, hoping to prevent its passage.

On Tuesday, watchdog groups warned that the new bill could affect 110,000 Florida teenagers, leading to a potential rollback of child labor protections in the state. If signed into law, Senate Bill 918 would remove all current limits on working hours for 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds. It means the end of restrictions on late-night, early-morning, and pre-school work, as well as the elimination of mandatory meal breaks.

Sen. Jay Collins (R-Tampa), who is sponsoring the bill, said, “Ultimately, they are our children. Why is it okay for the government to tell us how to raise our kids and manage that? I think that’s a very dangerous line. That’s what we’re talking about here.”

Collins also noted that the bill would extend to 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds who are homeschooled or have a GED. He pointed out that federal labor laws would still protect kids from hazardous jobs like roofing and dismissed critics' concerns.

“Let’s not pretend that activist-driven organizations talking today are a true reflection of our society as a whole. There are children in Hillsborough County — not traditionally a red county — asking us to loosen these restrictions,” Collins said.

Some young people have supported this change in the past, as Logan Schulenberger, 16, argued when we spoke to him last year.

“It’s up to the kid to know their limitations,” said Schulenberger. “I say ‘kid,’ but 16/17-year-olds are young adults. A year doesn’t make a difference.”

However, at Tuesday’s committee meeting, other young people expressed concern that employers would exploit the new rules, putting teens at risk of overwork.

Simone Liang, with the Youth Action Fund, said, “Stop using parental rights as a cheap excuse to allow corporations to exploit child labor.”

Cameron Driggers, also with the Youth Action Fund, added, “Rolling back child labor protections is wrong. We’ve known this for over a century. Florida’s young people must be students first to develop themselves and secure their future.”

Leydi Amador, with the Florida Student Power Network, recounted her own experiences. “I worked at McDonald's, I worked at H&M, I worked at a kiosk in Hialeah. Every single job, they took advantage of me in every single space.”

Some lawmakers voiced similar concerns. Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) stated, “I think we need to let kids be kids… The guardrails we’re removing — even though they may be part of federal law — I’m not in favor of it.”

Sen. Kristen Arrington (D-Kissimmee) pointed out that waivers already exist for parental opt-out of current labor rules.

“The waiver works for parental rights, but this legislation will give all the power to the employer,” she said.

Despite the opposition, the bill cleared its first Senate committee with provisional support from Republicans. Sen. Tom Wright (R-Port Orange) expressed his backing: “I, too, will be up to try and move this along — but I think we have a long way to go on this particular bill. I appreciate you bringing it forward.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) hinted last week that such a measure could help offset the state’s economic losses due to new immigration standards.

“What's wrong with expecting our young people to work part-time now? I mean, that's how it used to be when I was growing up,” he said at an immigration roundtable, adding that the state shouldn’t need to “import foreigners, even illegally,” when teenagers could work at resorts and other jobs.

DeSantis’ supporters later claimed his comments were taken out of context.

For now, Collins remains committed to moving the bill forward and reaching a compromise with both sides.

“Whoever wants to have a conversation, I am always available,” he said. “I don’t get to dictate everything. Nobody does. Ultimately, the process happens how it happens.”

Last year’s attempt at this legislation was watered down through compromise, and it remains unclear how this new bill will ultimately shape up. The House version has yet to be heard, and supporters are running out of time with week four of the sixty-day session already here.