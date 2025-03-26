Nonprofit wants income threshold for families changed so less are turned away from childcare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County is in Tallahassee to ask lawmakers for a few changes he believes will drastically help working families in the Tampa Bay area afford childcare.

“Working families deserve more, and our friends in Tallahassee can figure this out," said Dr. Fred Hicks. “The early learning coalitions around the state are all supporting one key ask, and that is to ensure that we move to state median income. So, what does that translate into? Currently, our front door for clients is really narrow because it’s 150% of the federal poverty level. That’s a low threshold.”

That equates to about $37,700 or less a year. If it were to be set at 65% of the state median income, the threshold would be about $42,000 a year.

"In some cases, $45,000 a year," said Dr. Hicks. "As you know, here in Tampa, especially with our ALICE population—those are Asset, Limited income, Constrained, and Employed families—prices are hurting the pockets."

He thinks this new model would help more families.

“We had a single dad walk in, working hard, trying to make ends meet, and he was $14 over that threshold," Dr. Hicks said. "It's heartbreaking because, with 14 extra dollars in his "supposed" budget, you can’t afford to take a child for childcare. That’s not gonna cover a single day of care.”

They’d like to see the transition to this new model start this year, and Dr. Hicks said it can fluctuate with the economy.

“As the economy has ebbs and flows, parents should be able to maintain their budgets and say, you know what, with the assistance, as it moves forward, we’re not gonna lose it. We’re gonna be okay, and that’s what families are after. They just need to be okay at night," he said.

Another ask of lawmakers is to enhance the stability in school readiness funding. Dr. Hicks said last year's funding adjustments were a step in the right direction, but this year, they want to expand on those improvements.

Dr. Hicks is also asking for $12 million in funding to help military families. He believes they shouldn’t have to go through the standard qualifications for care.

”They are sacrificing at a level unheard of, especially now. I think, and the rest of our board thinks, we need to make sure that these families, these kids, they have childcare," he said.

It would allow military children up to age 8 or military children with unique abilities up to age 12 to enroll immediately.

He thinks the funding could also be used as tax credits for providers who either already have a facility near a military base or are willing to open one with extended hours.

“Our military families show up, and they scramble [for] childcare, for long extended hours. What do they do if they have to show up last minute, [if they] get called last minute, we need to make sure that they have childcare," he said.

Representatives on both sides of the aisle support that initiative, according to Dr Hicks.