News to Know for March 25

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

After five long years of major construction, the new Howard Frankland Bridge is ready for commuters. Parts of the new bridge, which boasts eight lanes, officially opened to the public around 5:20 a.m. this morning. Four of those lanes, which will be express lanes that go north and south, will open later this year. The Florida Department of Transportation's goal is to alleviate traffic congestion, one that commuters will surely find agreeable since the Howard Frankland is known by many as "The Frankenstein." Just remember to use extra caution as we get used to the changes. Happy driving!

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day mild, with most areas in the mid to upper-60s Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Although a quick pop-up shower is possible, most will not see rain for the early commute.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Susan Solves It

When you're at the checkout counter, what is better to reach for, a debit or credit card? We look at what could be better for your finances.

Susan Solves It: Debit or credit

Things to Do this Tuesday

  • Find local treasures and handmade goods at the Gulfport Fresh Market.
    • When: 9 a.m.
    • Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport
    • Cost: Free
  • Watch the Tampa Bay Lighting take on the Pittsburgh Penguins
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: Tickets start at $32
  • Bring your own drone or fly one on hand at AMRoC Fab Lab's indoor drone field.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

