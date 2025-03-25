News to Know for March 25

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

After five long years of major construction, the new Howard Frankland Bridge is ready for commuters. Parts of the new bridge, which boasts eight lanes, officially opened to the public around 5:20 a.m. this morning. Four of those lanes, which will be express lanes that go north and south, will open later this year. The Florida Department of Transportation's goal is to alleviate traffic congestion, one that commuters will surely find agreeable since the Howard Frankland is known by many as "The Frankenstein." Just remember to use extra caution as we get used to the changes. Happy driving!

News to Know

An audit shows major systematic failures: The Florida Auditor released a scathing report involving the Office of Public and Professional Guardians, which was created to police guardians and protect wards under their care.

The Florida Auditor released a scathing report involving the Office of Public and Professional Guardians, which was created to police guardians and protect wards under their care. A vet warns pet owners of bacterial infection: Dr. Melanie Bizzarro said leptospirosis is commonly found in soil and contaminated water sources and can cause symptoms of fever, dehydration and reluctance to move.



Dr. Melanie Bizzarro said leptospirosis is commonly found in soil and contaminated water sources and can cause symptoms of fever, dehydration and reluctance to move. An Oscar-winning Palestinian director is attacked: Israeli settlers beat up Hamdan Ballal, one of the co-directors of "No Other Land," in the occupied West Bank, before he was detained by soldiers while being treated in an ambulance.

Israeli settlers beat up Hamdan Ballal, one of the co-directors of "No Other Land," in the occupied West Bank, before he was detained by soldiers while being treated in an ambulance. Fresh, affordable produce makes its way to St. Pete: Saving Our Seniors began as a food truck delivering fresh produce to seniors in need, but now it has opened its first brick-and-mortar location.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day mild, with most areas in the mid to upper-60s Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Although a quick pop-up shower is possible, most will not see rain for the early commute.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Susan Solves It

When you're at the checkout counter, what is better to reach for, a debit or credit card? We look at what could be better for your finances.

Susan Solves It: Debit or credit

Things to Do this Tuesday

Find local treasures and handmade goods at the Gulfport Fresh Market.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport Cost: Free

Watch the Tampa Bay Lighting take on the Pittsburgh Penguins

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $32

Bring your own drone or fly one on hand at AMRoC Fab Lab's indoor drone field.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.