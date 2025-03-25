Forecast: AM clouds, PM sun. Highs near 80

Partly sunny skies today with highs around 80.

We'll start the day mild. Most towns are in the mid to upper-60s Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Although a quick pop-up shower is possible, most will not see rain for the early commute.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through midday, but the clouds will thin out nicely and by the afternoon we should see mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will slowly drop through the day thanks to light northwest winds. Highs will reach the mid-70s at the beach and the low 80s east of I-75. As the drier air is coming in, we may see a quick pop-up shower east of I-75. Any of these would move east toward I-95.

Drier air will continue to filter in overnight setting us up for a nice and warm mid-week. It definitely doesn't look like we'll be getting any cooler. Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will reach the mid-80s. Though the drier air will help with overnight temperatures as most mornings we'll start in the 50s and 60s.

The humidity will begin to rise during the day on Saturday. This may be enough to pop an isolated shower during the afternoon though for most Saturday looks dry.

Our next system arrives as the humidity peaks on Sunday. Right now it looks like sct'd rain and storms are possible Sunday and some of this may linger into Sunday night too.

Have a great Tuesday!