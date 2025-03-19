Watch Now
NewsGood Morning Tampa Bay

Actions

News to Know for March 19

Posted
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR (81).png
WFTS
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR (81).png

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Bad news for all you spring breakers hoping to catch some hot weather at the beach—we're going to have another cool day. While sunny skies may bring highs to the 80s in Tampa, coastal areas such as Clearwater and St. Pete Beach will stay in the mid to low 70s. Not bad for a day in the sun, but taking a swim could leave you a bit chilly. Maybe it's the perfect time to work on some sandcastles.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have another cool start to our day, with a small chance of a shower, mainly along the Nature Coast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

Some people pay their taxes using a credit card, but experts say that is almost never a good idea. We look at why.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Taxes on Credit Cards

Things to Do this Wednesday, March 19

  • Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch
    • Cost: Free
  • Put your knowledge to the test with trivia and music bingo night at Yuengling Draft Haus.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 11109 N. 30th Street, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • See a variety of fish, seahorses, otters, and more at the Florida Aquarium.
    • When: 9:30 a.m.
    • Where: 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: $37

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo