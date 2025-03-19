News to Know for March 19

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Bad news for all you spring breakers hoping to catch some hot weather at the beach—we're going to have another cool day. While sunny skies may bring highs to the 80s in Tampa, coastal areas such as Clearwater and St. Pete Beach will stay in the mid to low 70s. Not bad for a day in the sun, but taking a swim could leave you a bit chilly. Maybe it's the perfect time to work on some sandcastles.

News to Know

A woman is accused of stealing over $70k from Alessi Bakery: Police said Rosa Harwell is facing 51 felony counts after they found more than 500 fraudulent negative transactions.

Two stuck astronauts find their way back home: After a nine-month journey extended by mechanical issues, astronauts Barry Wilmore and Suni Williams splashed down off the coast of Florida yesterday.



Tampa Bay artists throw clay to help families in need: Thousands of artisan-crafted clay bowls will be sold at the Clay Center of St. Petersburg's annual "Empty Bowls" fundraiser.

Lake Wales completes major projects to revitalize downtown: Upgrades include crosswalk improvements, expanded sidewalks, outdoor seating and dining areas and increased lighting.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have another cool start to our day, with a small chance of a shower, mainly along the Nature Coast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

Some people pay their taxes using a credit card, but experts say that is almost never a good idea. We look at why.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Taxes on Credit Cards

Things to Do this Wednesday, March 19

Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch Cost: Free

Put your knowledge to the test with trivia and music bingo night at Yuengling Draft Haus.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11109 N. 30th Street, Tampa Cost: Free

See a variety of fish, seahorses, otters, and more at the Florida Aquarium.

When: 9:30 a.m. Where: 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $37



