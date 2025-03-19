'Empty Bowls' benefit features Tampa Bay artists throwing clay to help families in need

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hundreds of Tampa Bay artists are getting their hands dirty for the greater good.

This Saturday, thousands of their artisan-crafted clay bowls will be sold for $30 as part of the annual "Empty Bowls" fundraiser.

The event will be held at the Clay Center of St. Petersburg from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The $30 admission includes a bowl, lunch, and the chance to help area families struggling with food insecurity.

There will also be a silent auction, entertainment, and more.

"Empty Bowls" will benefit the Daystar Life Center, a St. Pete nonprofit that provides a food pantry, clothing, and essential services to area families.

For more on the "Empty Bowls" event, visit here.

For more Daly Discoveries, follow Sean Daly on Instagram at @seandalytv.