Watch Now
LifestyleDaly Discoveries

Actions

'Empty Bowls' benefit features Tampa Bay artists throwing clay to help families in need

Event is this Saturday at the Clay Center of St. Petersburg. Tickets are $30.
use for web.png
Sean Daly
use for web.png
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hundreds of Tampa Bay artists are getting their hands dirty for the greater good.

This Saturday, thousands of their artisan-crafted clay bowls will be sold for $30 as part of the annual "Empty Bowls" fundraiser.

The event will be held at the Clay Center of St. Petersburg from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The $30 admission includes a bowl, lunch, and the chance to help area families struggling with food insecurity.

There will also be a silent auction, entertainment, and more.

"Empty Bowls" will benefit the Daystar Life Center, a St. Pete nonprofit that provides a food pantry, clothing, and essential services to area families.

For more on the "Empty Bowls" event, visit here.

For more Daly Discoveries, follow Sean Daly on Instagram at @seandalytv.

“We’re ready for our visitors.”
Spring break season is back across Tampa Bay, and businesses are relying on spring break now more than ever.

Local businesses prepare for a spring break impact

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.