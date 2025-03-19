Forecast: Cool start with sunny skies on your Wednesday

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning Tampa Bay! Another cooler morning is on tap for us with lows in the 40s and 50s. Sunny skies take over and warm all of us in the low to mid 80s. Thursday starts off mild with our next front moving in. A small shower chance mainly along the nature coast is expected Thursday afternoon and early evening. Winds will turn gusty with gusts up to 30 mph. Friday highs drop back into the upper 60s and low 70s. The weekend looks 10/10 with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Next week ushers in our next front, giving us a more significant rain chance.

I hope you all have a great day!