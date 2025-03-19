Revitalization projects attract more businesses, pedestrians to downtown Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The City of Lake Wales has completed two major projects as part of its revitalization of downtown, creating a pathway for economic growth.

Situated in the heart of downtown Lake Wales, Kathryn's Christian Books is getting a lot more foot traffic in recent days.

"It's been good to see a lot of people coming in and expressing that it looks beautiful, and they like that the road has been revitalized," said manager Daniel Jones.

The bookstore is located on Park Avenue and Market Street, which has undergone major renovations. Now, new businesses are showing interest in the area.

"There was a couple that was here a few weeks ago who was looking to open an art gallery. They said we like the way that it has been revitalized downtown, and we're considering opening an art gallery here. What places do you know that are vacant," Jones said.

Lake Wales recently completed the revitalization of Park Avenue and Market Plaza. The $13 million projects are part of the Lake Wales Connected Plan.

Upgrades include crosswalk improvements, expanded sidewalks, outdoor seating and dining areas and increased lighting. City leaders said it is all about making downtown pedestrian friendly, in hopes of attracting more people and businesses.

"Not only connectivity but utilization, to come here, have meals, go into shops and things like that," said Robin Gibson, Lake Wales Deputy Mayor.

Hundreds of trees, plants, and a mural have also been added to reflect Lake Wales's "City in a Garden" initiative.

While some downtown businesses struggled during construction, many are excited about the future of the area.

"There were early complaints as in any construction project, but people are starting to come around and seeming to love what's happening and appreciate it," Jones said.

More roads are scheduled to be transformed in downtown.