News to Know for March 17

Yesterday's severe weather brought more than pounding rain: multiple tornado warnings were issued and over 1,200 customers reported power outages in the Tampa Bay area. While today's forecast is calmer, we'll still see some winds gust up to 30 mph throughout the day. And if you were planning to take out the boat for St. Patrick's Day, maybe reconsider—a high rip risk is up along the coast today, too.

Meteorologist Ally Blake says skies are drying out after yesterday's severe storms, so we'll start off windy and mild, in the upper 50s and low 60s this St. Patrick's Day. Clouds will clear out, and wind gusts will be up to 30 mph throughout the day.

Hundreds of thousands of cars with potentially dangerous defects are on the road in Florida, which ranks third for the highest number of cars with unrepaired recalls.

Play a game of Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a Bar Crawl around St. Pete.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 242 1st Avenue North St. Petersburg Cost: $25

Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Amalie Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: $57



