News to Know for March 17

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Yesterday's severe weather brought more than pounding rain: multiple tornado warnings were issued and over 1,200 customers reported power outages in the Tampa Bay area. While today's forecast is calmer, we'll still see some winds gust up to 30 mph throughout the day. And if you were planning to take out the boat for St. Patrick's Day, maybe reconsider—a high rip risk is up along the coast today, too.
News to Know
- A fight over a gravel road is brewing between neighbors: A developer living near Epps Park wants to open a dead-end road to traffic, but neighbors believe it could make already major flooding even worse.
- A new Irish dance academy celebrates its first St. Patrick's Day: Cece Trapani, instructor and owner of Kavanagh Porter Academy in Sarasota, may not have an Irish family tree, but you could say her dance roots are firmly entrenched in Irish culture.
- The Phillies spring training ballpark debuts new cuisine: BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater—spring home of the Philadelphia Phillies, regular home of the Single-A Clearwater Threshers—is known for celebrating local cuisine and bold menu options.
- Storms impact travel at Tampa International Airport: Yesterday's storms didn't just impact commuters on the roads but also in the skies as spring breakers arrived in Florida.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Ally Blake says skies are drying out after yesterday's severe storms, so we'll start off windy and mild, in the upper 50s and low 60s this St. Patrick's Day. Clouds will clear out, and wind gusts will be up to 30 mph throughout the day.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:
Susan Solves It
Hundreds of thousands of cars with potentially dangerous defects are on the road in Florida, which ranks third for the highest number of cars with unrepaired recalls.
Things to Do this Monday, March 17
- Play a game of Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms.
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
- Cost: Free
- Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a Bar Crawl around St. Pete.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: 242 1st Avenue North St. Petersburg
- Cost: $25
- Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Amalie Arena.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $57
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.