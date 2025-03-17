Watch Now
Phillies spring training ballpark in Clearwater debuts new menu and merch

BayCare Ballpark is known for celebrating local cuisine and bold food options
Sean Daly
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Spring training in Tampa Bay isn't just for baseball fans anymore.

Now, foodies have a reason to play ball, as well.

BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater—spring home of the Philadelphia Phillies, regular home of the Single-A Clearwater Threshers—is known for celebrating local cuisine and bold menu options.

You can get a Delco's cheesesteak, Coppertail beer, Abe's wings and Frenchy's concoctions in the left-field tiki bar.

The ballpark needed some TLC after this past hurricane season, but with renovations came bold new menu items as well.

This is not your old-fashioned hot dog and beer concessions (although you can get that too, of course)

Wild new menu items at BayCare Ballpark include:

  • El Jefe Nachos: Double L Ranch pork carnitas with tamales, brisket chili, queso, fried jalapenos, pork belly bacon and chipotle sauce.
  • Seafood Basket: fried shrimp, grouper fillets, Phillips crab bites, fried calamari and fries.
  • The Stockyard: Barbacoa Boyz pulled pork, mac & cheese, BBQ sauce all over fries.

The hot new merch item in the team store is a Phillie Phanatic onesie that comes in all sizes, from kids to grown-ups. And yes, it is as awesome and ridiculous as it sounds.
